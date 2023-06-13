Ruth S. Coates, age 94, formerly of Cochranville, was welcomed in the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was the wife of the late Joseph Coates. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Harold R. and Gertrude Dykeman Swarr.
She was a member of Manor Presbyterian in Cochranville where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Circle. She grew up in Christiana and graduated from Coatesville High School and Lancaster General College of Nursing. She worked as an LPN for 30 years between the Coatesville VA Medical Center and Jennersville Hospital. Ruth loved her dogs, going to the beach, gardening, traveling and being outdoors.
Surviving are 2 children; Pamela, wife of Robert Girvin of Paradise, and Michael, husband of Roberta Nikodemski of Denton, MD, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a brother; Herbert R. Swarr of CO. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold D. Swarr.
Funeral service will take place from Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, on Friday, June 16th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will be held privately in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to your local hospice. shiveryfuneralhome.com