Ruth S. Byler, 90, of Lititz, passed away peacefully into God's loving arms on February 21, 2021. Ruth was born on February 5, 1931 to Christ and Esther Lapp in Lampeter, PA. She was preceded in death almost three years ago by her husband, J. Robert. Bob and Ruth called Brethren Village home for the last almost 10 years.
Ruth is survived by her three children – Carol (Beanie) Denlinger of Ephrata; Don (Cathy) Byler of Landisville; and Ron (Mim Shirk) Byler of Goshen, IN.; seven grandchildren – Jesse Shirk Byler, Ryan (Seely) Byler, Kristi (Danny) Steech, Brianna Byler, Lindsey (Dustin) Strauss, Lauren (Mark) Lefever and Lia Denlinger; and eight great-grandchildren – Adley and Bryce Byler, Ellyson and Brock Steech, Chase and Brooke Strauss and Olivia and Layla Lefever. Ruth was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Denlinger, and her five Lapp brothers – John, Christ, Richard, Bob and Jerry.
Ruth worked as a waitress at Plain & Fancy Farm and Dining Room for more than 25 years. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church where she and her husband were actively involved with their friends and church community.
Ruth's children remember their mother as someone who was always in the background caring for others. Ruth was committed to her family and loved to visit and participate in family events.
A family visitation and graveside service are planned on February 26 and 27.
Ruth's children are grateful for family and friends who have remembered Ruth in their thoughts and prayers during these last three years since her husband and our father died, especially during these COVID months when we and others have not been able to visit her regularly. Thank you for your words of encouragement and compassion. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
