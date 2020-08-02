Ruth "Ruthie" Ziegler

Ruth B. Ziegler, lovingly known as Ruthie, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Evergreen Estates. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Caroline (Scholhaimer) Kirchner. She was the loving wife of William D. Ziegler, who passed in 1997.
Ruth worked as a Photo Tube Tester at RCA for 18 faithful years. Ruthie was also a sports fan: she played softball, loved bowling, and did well in the seniors games. She was a Philadelphia Phillies superfan. When not watching or playing sports, she enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels.
Ruthie is survived by her step daughters Linda Davidhizar and Sandy Ziegler, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Paul, Anna, and Mildred.
A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in Ruth's name to Meals on Wheels of America, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, Virginia 22202. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com