Ruth Roth, 92, of Lancaster passed away on July 3, 2023. She was born in Chapmans Quarry to the late John and Ruth Young. Ruth was a graduate of Nazareth High School with the Class of 1948. She then became a registered nurse after graduating from Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing in 1951. During her career she served as nurse with Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Penn State University Infirmary, and York Hospital before guiding her home and raising her children. Ruth loved the Lord and served for many years by teaching Good News Clubs through Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lancaster County and participating in activities of the Landisville Camp Meeting Association. She attended Lancaster Bible College classes at night. Ruth was generous with her time and resources and provided support and companionship to those who needed it. She attended Calvary Church in Lancaster. Ruth cherished her family and enjoyed many fun filled summers with them at Ocean City, NJ. While there, she liked to attend the Ocean City Tabernacle where she could hear speakers from all over the country.
Ruth leaves behind her husband of seventy-one years Harry Roth; three daughters, Ann, wife of Dirk Hagen, Sarah, wife of the late James Lindhome, Mary Roth; five grandchildren, Kathryn, wife of Mark Moskovitz, Carrie Hagen, Amy, wife of Ryan Curley, Peter Lindhome, Andrew Lindhome, husband of Samantha; five great-grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private and she will be laid to rest at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 (www.ceflancaster.org) or Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603 (www.wsm.org). Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia