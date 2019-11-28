Ruth Roseman, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on November 25, 2019 at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Leonard Roseman. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late David Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Elliot Roseman (spouse of Tom Taylor) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and a granddaughter, Misty Bencak (wife of Ryan) of Landisville, PA.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Morrie Roseman.
There will be no service. Please remember her in your own special way. May she rest in peace and love.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097