Ruth Reamer Deisley died on August 4, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 96. Ruth was born and lived most of her life in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, most recently as a resident of Homestead Village. Prior to moving to Homestead Village, Ruth lived at the farmhouse on Harrisburg Pike built by Johannes and Elizabeth Swarr in 1799. Ruth and William J. Deisley, her husband, extensively remodeled the farmhouse in 1965-66 and they and their family resided there for nearly 50 years.
Ruth graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Temple University. She worked at the Lancaster General Hospital, the Moore Dairy, and at the Lancaster Host Resort Gift Shop. Ruth's employment at the gift shop allowed her to purchase numerous Beanie Babies that she gifted to her grandchildren to their delight. Ruth loved cats, especially those with solid black coats; chocolate, especially Wilbur buds, chocolate martinis, and to her son David's dismay, chocolate wine; chickens; and all "pretty" things.
Ruth and Bill enjoyed traveling, especially family vacations to Nantucket, Kiawah, and the Delaware shore. Whenever they traveled to visit family, Ruth and Bill would take excursions which allowed them to visit Georgia, Utah, Montana, Colorado, North and South Carolina, among other destinations. Ruth also traveled with friends and family to a variety of destinations, including Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, India, Chile, and Argentina.
After Bill unexpectedly died in 2000, Ruth remained at the farmhouse and stayed active, delivering Meals on Wheels, playing bridge, participating in Garden Club activities, attending plays and the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra at the Fulton Opera House, and traveling to visit her sons David and Chris and their families in Atlanta, Georgia, Santiago, Chile, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ruth and her family are very appreciative of Ruth's long-serving friends in Lancaster, as well as the comforting care she received while Ruth resided at Homestead Village in Lancaster and The Ridge in Salt Lake City. During her final months, the Canyon Home Care & Hospice team provided Ruth with comfort and treated her with kindness.
In 2021, Ruth moved to Salt Lake City, where she enjoyed spending time with her son David's family especially Declan, "the little guy." David and his family are grateful for the opportunities afforded them in Ruth's final years to spend time with her celebrating special occasions, going on drives, and sharing meals. Ruth very much appreciated seeing Laura, Will and Caroline when they visited Salt Lake City.
Ruth was married to William J. Deisley for 48 years until his death. She is survived by David, her son, and his wife Janet; Laura W. Deisley, her daughter-in-law; grandchildren Lara Cohen (Will), Daniel Deisley (Lita), Will Deisley (Corinne), and Caroline DiLalla (Aric); and great grandchildren Declan, Eva and Sloane. Ruth was preceded in death by Bill, Chris, her son, and Rose, her granddaughter.
A memorial service for Ruth will be organized at a future date in Lancaster.
