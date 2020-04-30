Ruth Peterman

Ruth B. Peterman, 98, a resident of Willow Valley, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in East Coventry, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Mary E. (Detweiler) Brownback and the beloved wife of the late John B. "Jack" Peterman, VMD.
Ruth grew up in Spring City, PA and graduated from Spring City High School, where she later worked as a secretary. She attended Norristown Business School before becoming employed at Sun Oil Co. Then, her career transitioned to being a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. Her secretarial skills were applied to her husband's successful veterinary business in Pottstown, PA.
She enjoyed traveling and went on trips with her family and friends by bus with the Koch Kollectables throughout the United States and Canada. Ruth also vacationed in Florida, Europe, and Tahiti. "MomMom" especially cherished the time she could spend with her grandchildren at the family cabin, at Lake Wallenpaupack. In addition to spending time with her family, Ruth enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking, and playing cards.
Ruth was a long-time member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Spring City, PA. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years, and cared for several elderly family members.
Ruth will be missed by her children: Ora Jane Schmid and her husband Eric, Joann Hollinger and her husband Thomas, and John B. Peterman II and his wife Deb. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tyler Hollinger (Lauren), Dr. JB Peterman III (Sarah), Mallory Peterman, Joel Schmid (Nicole), Nicholas Schmid (Jen), and Rachel Meisenbach (Richard), three great-grandchildren, and a sister Doris Renninger. She joins those who have passed before her, including her husband John B. Peterman, an infant daughter Susan Mary Peterman, a grandson Justin Hollinger, and her siblings Grace Berkey, Emma Dunlop, Marian Ritter, and Harold Brownback.
The family thanks the staff of Lakeside at Willow Valley Communities for the loving care they provided to "Ruthie."
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Bethel UMC Cemetery, Spring City, PA. Memorial donations can be made to Bethel UMC, 952 Bethel Church Rd., Spring City, PA 19475 or to the Willow Valley Communities, Brunner Nurse Educational Fund, 450 Willow Valley lakes Drive, Willow Street, PA 17584. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »