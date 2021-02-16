Ruth P. Trout passed away peacefully at Luther Acres on February 4, 2021. She was 94. She was born in Hametown, PA on July 31, 1926 to Paul E. Patterson and Kathryn M. Kashner. She married her childhood sweetheart Jack R. Trout, a Navy Veteran of WWII. He preceded her in death in 1999.
They had 2 children. Daughter Sandra Slavin preceded Ruth in death in 1994. Son Jeff resides in Arizona.
Ruth has 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her brother, Bill Patterson and sister Lois Summers.
Ruth was an accomplished bridge player and had a beautiful voice and sang in The Chorus. She was loved by everyone that knew her and always had a smile on her face. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster.
Due to the virus, there will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com