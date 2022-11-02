Ruth Overly, 87, of Manheim, entered into the loving arms of Jesus and family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at UMPC Lititz. Born in Mastersonville, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Emma Sharpe Brubaker. Ruth was the loving wife of Alfred Overly.
She worked for Longenecker's Hardware Co., Manheim. Ruth was a faithful member of Manheim Brethren in Christ Church and the Worship Center, Lancaster. She enjoyed coloring, watching the birds and feeding the ducks at Lititz Springs Park, watching golf, and baking. She was an avid Phillies and Penn State fan. Ruth especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Al, are two sons, Gary husband of Rachelle Greenly, Manheim, Troy husband of Christine Greenly, Lititz, two grandchildren, Justin and Sonya Greenly, and a brother, Henry husband of Naomi Brubaker, Manheim. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Marlin, and Arthur Brubaker, and a sister, Eva Heisey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's Memorial Service at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation and fellowship immediately following the service at the church. Interment in Mastersonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ruth's memory to Manheim Brethren in Christ Church Missions, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com