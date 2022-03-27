Ruth Olga Vrudny Kiskaddon age 94, a resident of Lancaster, Pennsylvania for 35 years, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband William S. Kiskaddon, brothers Rev. Walter, John, Ted, Daniel, sister Lydia, parents John M. and Mary E. Vrudny and grandson Troy Snader. She is survived by children; daughter Deborah J. Kiskaddon-Jones of Mooresville, NC, sons Walter G. Kiskaddon (Elizabeth), Robert S. Kiskaddon (Pamela), and Daniel M. Kiskaddon (Kathryn), brothers Robert and Paul Vrudny (Myra), sister Doris Dickhudt (Bob), grandchildren Graham and Erin Jones, Andrew (Jessica) and William Kiskaddon, Rachel and Laura Kiskaddon, Amy Snader, and great-grandchildren Abigail Kiskaddon and Ella Brubaker. She was a member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Lititz, PA.
Ruth was born July 19, 1927, in Bethlehem, PA. She grew up in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She attended in her youth Mount Olive Lutheran Church Minneapolis and was involved in the Walther League, music and choir. She worked and served as laboratory technician and principal laboratory animal attendant for cancer research at the University of Minnesota 1948-1958. She worked as a bookkeeper for Viacom in Nashville, TN.
She and her husband met in Detroit, MI they were married on December 23, 1961, Minneapolis, MN. They resided in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Nashville, TN, Lititz, PA and later in Lancaster, PA. She and her husband were active members of the Birmingham Civic Chorus while living in Alabama. She was an active and faithful follower of the Lord and served with the (LWML) Lutheran Women's Missionary League as the Gulf States Region President from 1970-1974 and part-time organist at Vestavia Hills Lutheran Church, Birmingham, AL. She enjoyed serving in her churches and serving as youth counselor at Our Savior Lutheran with her husband, traveling with Bill, and visiting their 8 grandchildren.
A celebration of life service and interment will be July 19, 2022, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Memorial directed by Pastor Christopher Seifferlein. Memorials may be made in her name to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
