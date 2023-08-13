Ruth O. Groff, 88, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Luther Acres. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Anna Mary Good Oberholtzer. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Mervin C. Groff who died in May 2020 following 65 years of marriage.
For many years Ruth was employed at the former Landis Poultry, Lititz, previously she worked at Moravian Manor. She was an active and faithful member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren; where she was a member of the Golden Needles Quilting Circle. Ruth was an excellent cook and baker, she also enjoyed sewing, feeding, and watching Hummingbirds, playing board and card games at Luther Acres, watching NASCAR, and rooting for her favorite driver, A.J. Allmendinger. Ruth enjoyed riding on the back of their Honda Gold Wing Trike with her husband Merv, and they visited every state in the U.S. but two. She was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.
Ruth brought caring and sunshine to everyone she met; she was beloved by her immediate and extended family and was deeply appreciated by those who cared for her at Luther Acres. She had a genuine and loving character.
Surviving is a son, Ross O. husband of Eileen "Holly" Groff of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Pam wife of Rick Neidermyer of Lititz, three great grandchildren: Michaella, Jaelynn, Dax, and four brothers: Ray husband of Lydia Oberholtzer, Delaware, Robert husband of Dorothy Oberholtzer of Cleona, Ralph Oberholtzer of Mifflintown, and Lamar husband of Marla Oberholtzer of The Villages, FL. Preceding her in death is a son, Steven O. Groff, and a brother, Richard Oberholtzer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's Graveside Service at Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Ruth's memory to: Lititz Church of the Brethren Golden Needles Quilting Circle, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com