Ruth Naomi (Wenzel) Wenger, 94, formerly of Richland, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Rile’s Home-Aide Haven, Myerstown, PA. She was the wife of the late Paul Strohm Wenger. She was born on September 10, 1925 in Leola, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Samuel Musser Wenzel and Bertha (Mohler) Wenzel. Ruth was employed as a prep cook at Dutchway Farm Market in Myerstown. She was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren where she served as deaconess, custodian and was involved with the Church Women’s Fellowship. Ruth loved music and sang in small groups and was a song leader. She enjoyed flowers, gardening; sewing, quilting, puzzles, reading, board games and playing the piano.
Ruth is survived by children, Susan Wenger of Richland; Nancy Evick and husband Lee R. of Brandywine, WV; Jesse Wenger and wife Beverly of Myerstown; six grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Wenzel.
Ruth’s funeral service will be held privately. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, c/o Thomas Eberly, 320 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.