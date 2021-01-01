Ruth N. Schwartz, 91, of Montoursville, formally of Mount Joy, died on December 31, 2020, at Heritage Springs due to complication from COVID-19. She was born on April 7, 1929 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Herbert F. and Alma (Curtis) Niemeyer.
Ruth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy, PA., where she was an elder and sang in the choir, attended Montoursville Presbyterian Church, was valedictorian of the class of 1947 at McKinley Technical High School Washington, D.C., attended Wilson College, read for the Lancaster Blind Association, and was a member of the Mount Joy Library Board
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Richard D. Schwartz, whom she married August 12, 1950.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen S. Rush, of Montoursville, and Arlene S. (Gary) Smithgall, of Montoursville; a son, Donald R. (Nancy) Schwartz, of New Providence; sister, Doris Alma Niemeyer, of Washington, D.C.; and four grandchildren, Brandon C., Lindsay M. Rush, Mark M. and Kurt R. Smithgall.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date in Mount Joy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552.
Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.
