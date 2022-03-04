Ruth N. Martin, 96, of Terre Hill, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at home.
She was born in Earl Township to the late Menno and Mary (Nolt) Zimmerman and was the wife of the late Lloyd H. Martin.
She was a member of Spring Grove Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Ruth was a homemaker.
Ruth is survived by 11 children, Emma, wife of Lawrence Zimmerman of Martinsburg, Ella, wife of Edwin Leinbach of East Earl, Aaron, husband of Anna Horning of East Earl, Ida, wife of Marcus Zimmerman of Terre Hill, Isaac, husband of Mable Martin of Shiloh, OH, Lloyd, husband of Anetta Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH, Susan, wife of James Zimmerman of East Earl, Katie, wife of John David Zimmerman of East Earl, Barbara, wife of Walter Zimmerman of Ephrata, Ammon, husband of Alta Zimmerman of New Holland, Anna May, wife of Larry Martin of Sheridan, MI; 99 grandchildren; 424 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Edwin, David, Harvey, Elam and Noah and six sisters, Fannie, Anna, Rebecca, Mary, Katie and Emma.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Ammon Z. Martin, 756 Red Run Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8:45 AM at the residence of Ammon Z. Martin, with further services at 9:30 AM from Martindale Mennonite (Frame) Church, 905 Martindale Road, Martindale, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
