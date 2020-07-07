Ruth N. Lorah, 97, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Bethel to the late Grover and Lillian (Zeller) Miller and was the wife of the late Afred F. Lorah who passed away in 1987.
Ruth and Alfred were the owners of Lorah's Candy Kitchen.
Ruth is survived by two step daughters, Kathy, wife of Gregory Strunk of Denver, and Norma, wife of William Hoshour of Denver; three step grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; a sister, Estella Whitmoyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service at the Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver, with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Family requests the wearing of masks.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to The Gardens at Stevens Activities Dept., 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens, PA 17578, Attn: Tracey.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »