Ruth N. Fisher, 81, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at her home. Born in Conewago Twp., Dauphin Co., she was the daughter of the late Simon H. and Jennie L. Mengel Hoffer. She was the wife of the late Eugene F. "Gene" Fisher, Sr. for 51 years prior to his passing in 2014.
A homemaker, Ruth attended Community Bible Church in Palmyra. She was a great cook and an amazing grandmother. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and playing games, especially Hand and Foot and Rummikub. In the past, she enjoyed fishing, knitting, crocheting, and traveled extensively with her husband in their RV camper.
She is survived by three daughters: Deborah M., wife of John Trimble, of Drumore, Donna M., wife of Kenneth Weaver, of Millersville, and Diane M. Chilcott of Gilbert, AZ; two sons: D. Scott, husband of Robin Huss Fisher, of Holtwood, and Eugene F., Jr., husband of Miki Parrish Fisher, of Mount Joy; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters: Maryann, wife of Roger Nye of Manheim, and Linda Turner of Bakersfield, CA; four brothers: Jay R., husband of Eleanor Hoffer, of Annville, Marvin, husband of Marie Hoffer of Manheim, Alvin Hoffer of Earlville, MD, and Donald, husband of Darlene Hoffer, of Mechanicsburg. She was also preceded in death by two sons: John R. Millhouse and Matthew A. Fisher; and three siblings: Simon L. Hoffer, Jr., Allen Hoffer, and Lois Haldeman.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Community Bible Church, 1849 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA with Pastor Greg Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Shenk's Cemetery, Elizabethtown. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
