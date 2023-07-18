Ruth N. Faus, 87, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at home. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sara Ott Kriner. She was the wife of the late Samuel F. Faus.
Ruth worked as a motor inspector at R&S Candies for 30 years and was a member of the Amvets post 153. She loved to cook and bake, and was known for her Springer Spaniels, of which she owned 16 over the course of her life. Christianity was incredibly important to Ruth; she was a member of the Assembly of God church.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Terrence (Missy) Faus, Samuel F. Faus III, and Randy Faus; a daughter, Pamela Gochenour; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Charles and Curtis Faus; and siblings, Joyce Lease, Carlisle Kriner, and Uncle Junior.
In honor of Ruth's wishes, there will be no formal services. The family was assisted by the Clyde Kraft Funeral Home. www.clydekraft.com
