Ruth N. Caswell, 84, entered into rest on Saturday October 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the spouse of the late Robert Caswell. She was born September 7, 1936 in Columbia.The daughter of Melvin and Mary (Zook) Minnick.
Ruth is survived by seven children: Robert Caswell of York, Denise Caswell of Columbia, Sonya Caswell of Columbia, Thomas Caswell of Columbia, Jean Stevens (her late husband William Stevens, Jr.) of Columbia, Lisa Andrews and her husband Steven of Mount Joy, Christopher Caswell and wife Whitney of Rheems, PA, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with the arrangements.
