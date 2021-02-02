Ruth N. Caballero, 83, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth (McKelvey) Sangrey.
She worked at RCA and later as a nurse's aide for local nursing homes.
Ruth enjoyed attending family events where her corn soup and oyster pie were enjoyed by many.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Laughman husband of Shirley of Leola, Ken Laughman of Germany, Kathy Thompson of Chambersburg, Donald Laughman of Ephrata, Michael Laughman of Columbia, and Karen Painton wife of Donald of Lancaster. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert McKelvey and Chester C. Sangrey.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Millersville Community Church Cemetery, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com