Ruth N. Brackbill, age 91 of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Norman E. Brackbill who passed away on July 24, 1985. Born in Providence Township, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mary Anna Young Groff. She was a member of Providence Church of God. Early in her life, Ruth served as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts, Scout Troop 91. She thoroughly enjoyed her family, and often babysat for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A homemaker for most of her life, she later retired from Exide Corporation, Lampeter, PA after 16 years of employment.
Surviving her are 5 children: Edward (Deborah) Brackbill, Thomas (Bonita) Brackbill, Kenneth (Diane) Brackbill, Barry (Gretchen) Brackbill, Michael (Melissa, companion) Brackbill, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Earl (Shirley) Groff, Mary Lou (Robert) Lightfoot, Linda Kepner, and Dora Reese. She was preceded in death by a son, David Brackbill, and a daughter, Susan Aukamp.
A funeral service will take place from Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Tuesday, November 29th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to Kindred Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. reynoldsandshivery.com