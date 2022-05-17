Ruth Musser (Conley) Parker, 66, of Holtwood, died peacefully Sunday, May 15, 2022, at a niece's residence, after several months of illness. She was born July 23, 1955, in West Hempfield Township, daughter of the late Paul F. and Ada G. (Musser) Conley. She was the wife of the late Lester "Butch" William Parker, Jr. from their marriage on November 4, 1989, until his death on April 2, 2015.
Ruth graduated from Hempfield High School in 1973 and worked at Wayne Feeds (presently Allied Mills) for 13 years, and at Forry's Country Store for 5 years. She loved children and enjoyed time with her young nieces and nephews, especially Janell. She volunteered at Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital and in retirement, visited patients at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. She remembered people's names and important dates and had an extensive prayer list.
Ruth is survived by her son, Cody James Parker of Holtwood, PA; 9 brothers and sisters: Samuel Conley (Della), Mount Joy, PA; Ada Forry (Elmer), Lancaster, PA; Elva Wenger, Chambersburg, PA; Jacob Conley (Anna Mae), Columbia, PA; Amos Conley (Ruth), Mount Joy, PA; Emma Sauder (David), Mount Joy, PA; Edith Shaffner (Samuel), Lancaster, PA; Alice Bricker (Titus), Adel, IA; and Mary Ellen Meyers (Lloyd), Greencastle, PA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul M. Conley in 1972, and a niece, Janell Conley in 1985.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 673 Martic Heights Drive, Pequea, PA 17565. Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow.
