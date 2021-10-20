Ruth Moore Yingst

Yingst, Ruth Moore, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021 in The Glen at Willow Valley Communities. She was born January 9, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Ella Moore. She grew up in the Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia and graduated from Germantown High School. Ruth attended Grove City College in Grove City, PA and completed her education receiving a BS in Elementary Education at Beaver College (now Arcadia University) in Glenside, PA. In her youth, Ruth enjoyed many summers in Ocean City, NJ, growing up on North Street, and in later years, at her home in the South End.
Ruth met Samuel Yingst at Grove City College, and they were married in 1948. Ruth and Sam moved to Westwood, NJ, where they raised their four children and she taught at Ketler Elementary School until her retirement in 1983. Ruth was an active member of Westwood United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on many committees. After retirement, Ruth and Sam moved to Ocean City, NJ and became members of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. Ruth was President of United Methodist Women. Both Ruth and Sam volunteered many hours working at the Shore Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. In 1993, they decided to move to Lancaster, PA and live at Willow Valley Communities. Ruth joined First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where she served as a Stephen Minister and was involved in the United Methodist Women as well as Disciple Bible Studies.
Throughout her life, Ruth devoted herself to her family, her faith, and her community. Her warm smile and easy laughter lit up every room, and she was an unwavering optimist, always looking for patches of blue sky on cloudy days. Ruth enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: knitting, swimming in the ocean, a cold glass of root beer, but she was at her very happiest when surrounded by her family.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Samuel Yingst and her sisters, Eleanor Major and Ethel Tripple. She is survived by her children; Nancy Caine (Anthony), James Yingst (Carolyn), Susan Davis (James), and Robin Ryan (David). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Anthony Caine (Katrina), Jessica Caine, Elizabeth O’Donnell (Joseph), Daniel Yingst (Lindsay), Andrew Yingst (Jessica), Peter Yingst (Ashley), Kathryn Davis, Wesley Davis, Michael Ryan (Camille), and Steven Ryan. Additionally, she is survived by 8 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church at the address listed above.
