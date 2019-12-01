Ruth May Wolf, 99, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at UPMC in Lititz. Born July 12, 1920, in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry and Minnie (Brown) Smith. She was the wife of the late James W. Wolf who passed away in 2009.
Ruth was a wonderful homemaker for her family. She loved going to the casino and playing the slots. Ruth was a life member of the 8th Ward Club in Lancaster where she helped out as a bartender. Ruth loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her two sons, Richard A. Mowery, husband of Jill of Lititz, Timothy L. Mowery, of West Grove; daughter, Alice E., wife of Matthew Bethea, of Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren; step son, Jeffrey A. Wolf, husband of Catherine of Lancaster and step daughter, Mary Lynne, wife of R. Daniel Wills, of SC.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com