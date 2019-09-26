Ruth Marie Cascio, 90, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Mennonite Home. Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Hemrich Woolley and was married to the late Frank Cascio, who died in 2011.
Ruth spent her working career as a hairstylist, but found the most joy in sharing laughter, making memories and lavishing her friends and family with love.
She is survived by a son, Jim Cascio (Kimberly), Sarasota, FL and a daughter, Cathy Stoltz (Dave), Lancaster; sisters Florence Bestiauson, Cathryn Hinkel, and Margaret Guilford, and a brother, William Wooley; grandchildren Nicole Hagen (Patrick), Tyler Stoltz (Margaret), and Cory Stoltz. Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Woolley and grandson, Kevin Cascio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's Celebration of Life Service on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 with Chaplain Dennis Ernest officiating. The family will have a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. She will be interred with her husband, Frank, at Fort Indiantown Gap.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mennonite Home for years of loving care.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory can be sent to The Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund.
