Ruth Mae (Weathers) McKinney, 88 of Lancaster, transitioned into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on August 5, 2023, while at home. She was the loving wife of George R. McKinney, Sr. for 71 years of marriage, until his death in June of 2021. Born in Manning, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Catherine (McFadden) Weathers, and Virginia Weathers.
Ruth retired from the former St. Joseph Hospital, after more than 20 plus years of employment. Ruth enjoyed most of all spending time with family and sharing her love for the Lord. She and her husband were among 7 founding members of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, which was established in 1984. They worshiped under the leadership of Pastor Gerald Simmons, in Lancaster, PA. Ruth was a faithful servant and supported several roles within the church as Deaconess, Church Mother, President of Hospitality, Mother Board President, Gospel Choir, and led the Noon Day Prayer and Bible Study with her husband for many years. One of her favorite songs was "This Little Light of Mine, I'm Gonna Let it Shine".
She leaves to cherish loving memories 2 sons: George McKinney, Jr., husband of Jocelyn and Lennell McKinney both of Lancaster, PA.; 4 daughters: Odessie Williams, Georgia Lindsey, Rutnet Thomas, and Bonnie Morant, widow of the late James M. Morant, Sr., all of Lancaster, PA.; a host of grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Ruth is also survived by 2 brothers: Charlie Weathers of Manning, SC, and James Weathers of York, PA.; 1 sister: Annie Mae Thompson of Manning, SC. Besides her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by children Ernest Williams, Sr. and Carlen J. McKinney, and siblings Ethel Mae Williams, Charlie Weathers, Jr., Rovenia Richardson, Azalee Young, Julia Witherspoon, Eugene Weathers, and Nathanial Weathers.
The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 665 S. Ann Street, Lancaster, PA. 17602 on Sunday, August 13, 2023. A viewing from 9 AM-10 AM, leading to service at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.
