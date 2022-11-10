Ruth M. Shirk, 85, of Leola, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Leininger Rissler. Ruth was the loving wife of Glenn A. Shirk, who passed away in 2012.
Ruth will be lovingly missed by: a son, Jeffrey R. husband of Gale Shirk, Brownstown; a daughter, Donna Shirk, Leola; granddaughter, Dana Nau, Tower City; grandson, Kyle Shirk, Lancaster; two great-grandsons, Skylar and Hunter; two siblings, Miriam wife of Harold Horst, Ephrata, Robert husband of Jeanne Rissler, Leola.
Ruth worked for the Conestoga School District in the Administrative Office. She was a member of the Conestoga Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, birdwatching, camping and trips to Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11 AM at Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main Street, Leola, PA 17540. The family will greet friends afterwards.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the church. Private Interment: Bareville Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
