Ruth M. Redcay met her Savior and joined her husband in Heaven on August 18, 2019. Ruth was born on August 22, 1928 near Elverson, PA to Elam and Rebecca Mast and made the decision to accept Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 12. She was a member of Goodville Mennonite Church. She was married to Amos N. Redcay for almost 61 years when he passed away in 2012.
In addition to her late husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis (stillborn) and Randy, and one daughter, Kathy. Also, siblings Kathryn Weaver (John), Edwin (Irene), Martha Mast (Ike), Lloyd (Edith), Stephen (Ruby), Ira (Dot), Miriam Mast (Dave).
Surviving are five daughters, Mary Ann Ruth (Denny), Karen Musser (Brian), Bonnie Weber (Skip), Marcy Whiteman (Rich), Amy Weaver (Dennis) and two sisters, Della Bollinger (Mark), and Erma Brown (Elmer). Also, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ruth lived most of her life in Berks County, working on potato and tomato farms and warehouses and taking care of the books for their stone masonry business. Amos and Ruth were frequent travelers throughout the United States and especially enjoyed visiting friends and family who moved out of the area. Ruth used her gift of hospitality to open their home to countless people over the years, and she could prepare a last-minute meal for visitors without even giving it a second thought. Before she and Amos moved to Fairmount Homes in Ephrata in 2005, they joined two couples from their church to form the "Goodville Gospelaires" and presented musical programs in various churches and retirement communities. She also enjoyed participating in a bowling league for many years. During her early years at Fairmount it was a common sight to see her riding her three-wheeled bicycle throughout the complex. She loved to play games, win or lose - and loved the challenge. In her last years, the four weekly game nights she participated in were highlights of her days. She was so happy when we called and reminded her that it was "game night". The folks she played with were so patient and kind to her and enabled her to continue playing, even though she was legally blind.
We would be leaving something out if we failed to mention her LOVE of ice cream!
The family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents at Fairmount Homes for their kindness, especially during her years as a widow.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 27 at 11 am at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Monday, August. 26 from 6-8 pm at Fairmount Homes, Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522, and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at Conestoga Mennonite Church. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, address above. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.