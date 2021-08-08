Ruth M. Patches, 93, of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, at her home. Born in Tower City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond A. and Annie J. (Shuey) Lubold. Ruth is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward P. (Ted) Patches, who died in 1973.
She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Porter Township High School and worked at R.W. Sauder's, Inc., Lititz, and Hamilton Watch Co., Lancaster. She enjoyed baking, making peanut butter cups, canning all kinds of fruits and vegetables (especially, chow chow), collecting thimbles, and watching TV, especially weather and news, classic shows, game shows, and unsolved mysteries. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth had a deep and profound Christian faith and read and studied her Bible daily.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Edward Patches (the late Denise) of Strasburg, and Timothy Patches (Shannon) of Manheim; four grandchildren, Carrie (Delvin Placencia), Zachary, Rebecca, and Molly; and four great-grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Kennedy, and Gabriella; three sisters, Joan Merwine (the late Clem), Jane Rubendall (the late Glenn), and Dot Schell (the late Bruce); and her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth requested that donations be sent to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA, 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.