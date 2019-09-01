Ruth M. Millisock, 74, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Millisock who died in 1991.
Ruth was a homemaker and had also worked at the Traveler's Rest Motel. She was a member of the Welsh Mountain Mennonite Church. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, playing Solitaire and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Earllean Beachy of New Holland, and Elaine Beachy of Lancaster; a son Earl, Sr., husband of Geraldine Beachy of Denver; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren: and two sisters, Mabel Bryson and Naomi Beachy. She was preceded in death by siblings Arlene Torrez, Viola Millisock, Anna Mae Beachy, Rufus Beachy, Jr., and Menno Beachy.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 2:30 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com