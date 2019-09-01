Ruth M. Millisock

Ruth M. Millisock, 74, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl L. Millisock who died in 1991.

Ruth was a homemaker and had also worked at the Traveler's Rest Motel. She was a member of the Welsh Mountain Mennonite Church. Her interests included knitting, crocheting, playing Solitaire and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Earllean Beachy of New Holland, and Elaine Beachy of Lancaster; a son Earl, Sr., husband of Geraldine Beachy of Denver; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren: and two sisters, Mabel Bryson and Naomi Beachy. She was preceded in death by siblings Arlene Torrez, Viola Millisock, Anna Mae Beachy, Rufus Beachy, Jr., and Menno Beachy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 2:30 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com

