Ruth M. Martin, 83, passed away at The Garden at Stevens on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Born in New Holland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Isaac W. and Naomi B. Martin. Ruth was an LPN at the Lancashire Hall and a member of the Lampeter COB.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters: Joanne L. McKinney (David), Marianne R. Bachman (James) of Lancaster, and Pauline M. Thurgate (Kenneth) of Jericho, VT.
Ruth is survived by her 7 grandchildren: David III and Matthew McKinney, Vanessa Witmer, Ashley, Jennifer, Kendrick, and Kyle Thurgate; and 4 great-grandchildren: Olivia McKinney, Anthony McKinney, Madison DeFranco, and James Witmer.
Ruth is survived by her siblings: Elizabeth Horst, Samuel Martin (Jean), John Martin (Janey), and Elaine Martin (Elvin). Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings Eugene Martin and Esther Renneberg, and great-grandchild Willow Witmer.
Family and friends are invited to Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 2-3 PM. A service will begin at 3 PM. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
