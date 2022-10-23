On October 13, 2022, Ruth M. Hepler, age 94 left her earthly home to go meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and be reunited with her husband, Alvin R. Hepler, who left her on August 1, 1997 after 47 years of marriage. Ruth lived in Litit,z PA and attended Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill.
She is survived by four daughters: Kay Elaine Neff (James) of Lititz, PA, Barbara Ann Hammer (Warren) Richmond, VA, Judith Louise Henkel (Steven) Lititz, PA, Joan Leslie Donnelly (Peter-deceased) Shermansdale, PA.
Ruth had 3 goals in life-Be faithful to her Lord, nurture her family and practice her nursing career with integrity.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
A short family and friends' visitation will follow a short service on November 12, 2022 at 11 AM at Salem Lutheran Church.
To leave an online condolence kindly visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097