Ruth M. (Harnish) Shenk Hertzler, 81, died on May 25, 2023 with family by her side at Landis Home, Lititz, PA. Born February 21, 1942, Ruth was the daughter of the late Clarence Hess Harnish and Esther Herr (Miller) Harnish of West Lampeter Township. She was the loving wife of Donald E. Hertzler for almost 13 years.
Ruth graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1960. Ruth then attended Lancaster School of Practical Nursing where she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. From there she worked for Voluntary Service in New York City, working as an LPN at the Rusk Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Following, Ruth attended Eastern Mennonite College and graduated with her BSN in 1970.
In 1966 Ruth married Gerald Landis Shenk. They had 32 years of marriage in Lebanon, PA, enjoying country living on a small farm and raising their daughter. Ruth worked part time as an RN at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and painting. During those years Ruth was an active member at Annville Church of the Brethren. Several years after Jerry's death, Ruth moved to Ephrata, PA, where she spent time volunteering at Landis Home and Mennonite Central Committee. During these years Ruth became reacquainted with an old friend, Donald Hertzler. They married in June 2010. They enjoyed bike riding and time with their grandchildren. They became members of Akron Mennonite Church. As Ruth's Parkinson's progressed, they moved to a cottage at Landis Home in July 2019.
In addition to her husband Don, she is survived by daughter, Melanie Ehst (Jeremy), their three sons, Joshua, Samuel (Hannah), and Nathan; Don's children, Barry Hertzler (Delores), Jerry Hertzler (Lisa), and Sandy Byler (Kevin); Don's 3 grandsons, 4 granddaughters and 5 great-granddaughters; and Ruth's brothers Dr. David M. Harnish (Florence) and John M. Harnish (Evelyn).
Ruth was predeceased in death by first husband Gerald L. Shenk, sister Rachel M. Hershey (Floyd), and brother Paul M. Harnish (Dorothy).
A Memorial Service will take place at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, PA on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m., meal to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Akron Mennonite Church or Mennonite Central Committee. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »