Ruth M. Galebach, age 99, of Lititz, passed away at Luther Acres on September 20, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Luther Galebach and a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church of Lancaster.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in The Chapel of Luther Acres, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until the time of service.
Interment will immediately follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
