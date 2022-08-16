Ruth M. Cunningham, 87, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Quarryville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday afternoon, August 14, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Vernfield, she was the daughter of the late Raymond G. and Esther Stauffer Musselman. She was the wife of Amos V. Cunningham for 63 years.
Ruth was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren in Quarryville. After graduating from Souderton High School, she served a year in Michigan with Brethren Volunteer Service. She also helped others by participating in workcamps throughout Pennsylvania and Germany representing the Church of the Brethren. She also taught school in Labrador through the Grenfell Association. Later, in addition to being a homemaker, Ruth was employed part-time by the Solanco School District in the Guidance Office, cafeteria, and library.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Joan Kabakjian, of Spring City and Mark A., husband of Mari Hershey Cunningham, of Lancaster; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; a sister, Lucy, wife of Jon dePerrot, of Lititz; and her former son-in-law, Kenneth Kabakjian of Harleysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Ray Cunningham; and a brother, Richard Musselman.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the chapel on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Mechanic Grove Brethren Cemetery, Quarryville. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to COBYS Family Services, 1417 East Oregon Road, Leola, PA 17540 or online at www.cobys.org. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
