Ruth M. Becker, of Lititz, PA, passed away on June 1st, at the age of 91. She was born in Manheim Township and was the daughter of Ivan H. and Esther B. Snyder. She was the wife of the late Warren S. Becker. They celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2017.
She grew up on her family's farm near Neffsville and graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1950. Upon marrying Warren, they resided at the Becker Homestead, a 9th generation Bicentennial family farm near Lititz which they farmed until 2012. Ruth was proud to be a farmer's wife who loved to bake, cook, sew, can and freeze vegetables from their garden. She was also quick to tell you that she was not afraid to jump up on the tractor and help when needed.
Ruth was quite the conversationalist who never met a stranger. She loved to meet and talk to people whether it was making new friends or talking to old friends to catch up. That was important to her, but nothing made her happier than spending time being surrounded by her family.
Ruth enjoyed going on many bus trips to dinner theaters, the New England States, and vacations to Cape May, NJ. She was always up on current events sharing the latest news with friends and family. Ruth had a beautiful singing voice and could often be found singing along with her favorite old-time hymns.
For many years, Ruth and her husband enjoyed being members of the Red Rose Antique Automobile Club and the Hershey Region Antique Automobile Club of America, driving their 1914 Model T Ford to many shows and events. She also enjoyed attending the Schaefferstown, Kempton and Hay Creek heritage festivals. They were previously members of the Schaefferstown Historical Society, Hay Creek Historical Association, and the Swing Thru's Square Dancing Club.
Ruth was a member of Son Light Bible Church of Lancaster and in recent years rarely missed Chaplain Ethan's broadcast from the Chapel at the United Zion Retirement Community.
She is survived by her 3 children: Sue Hehnly, wife of Jon Gerfen of Lititz, Caroline Ziemer, of Womelsdorf, Lowell, husband of Vicki Becker of Reinholds. She has 5 grandchildren, Joe Hehnly (Tammy), Josh Hehnly (Jamie), Ashley Getty (Alex), Josiah Becker (Alexis), and James Becker; and 3 great grandchildren: Stella Hehnly, and Jackson and Jace Hehnly. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Elvin Snyder, a sister Jane Wenger, and a son-in-law, Craig Ziemer.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the all the staff of United Zion for all the loving care and support given to Ruth.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 9:30-11:00AM at the Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00AM. Interment will be at the East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the United Zion Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
