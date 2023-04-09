Ruth L. Wolfe, 86, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, died peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, and is now flying with the Angels in Heaven. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Stella Sites Davis. Ruth was the loving wife of Roy Wolfe, Sr. who died in June of 1989. For more than 20 years Ruth was the head cook for the former Yorty's Restaurant in Manheim. She was an active and faithful member of Mount Hope United Christian Church, Manheim, where she volunteered with Summer Bible School. Ruth was a member of the Rambling Roses Camping Club that is now the Firefly Camping Club, of Lancaster, and enjoyed traveling and camping with family and friends. Ruth loved all types of needlework, especially crocheting, and embroidery. Her other interests were Bingo, watching western movies and TV shows, all types of puzzles, from search-a-word, to jigsaw puzzles, and spending time at the family cabin in Potter County. Ruth was a Super Grandma, cherished her family and friends, and kept them close to her heart always.
Surviving is a daughter, Romona "Monie" wife of Randy Shelly, of Lititz, seven grandsons: Todd, Michael, Kenneth, Eric, Steven, Bobby, Jeremiah, and twenty-one great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are two sons: Roy Wolfe, Jr., David W. Wolfe, a sister, Anna Werner, and three brothers: Kenneth, Russell, and William Davis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's Celebration of Life Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Mount Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ruth's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Mount Hope United Christian Church, 206 Cider Press Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com