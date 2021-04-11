Ruth L. Walp passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in 1928, Mrs. Walp was in her 93rd year. She was the wife of the late William W. "Bill" Walp, who passed away in 2013. She had lived her entire married life in Lancaster, residing at Brethren Village since 2005.
Born in Binghamton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ethel and Walter Lewis. She grew up in Nanticoke, PA, a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Drexel University, with a BS Degree in Home Economics, Science and English. After graduation, she worked for PPL as a Home Economist giving classes in appliance dealers' showrooms as well as cooking schools, including the Lancaster Newspaper Cooking School, in 1952. Later she taught home economics at Edward Hand Jr. High School for 25 years.
Ruth belonged to the Lancaster Women's Club, where she had served as president; the Lancaster County Assn. of Family and Consumer Services, the LSDR, and PSAR. After retiring, Ruth helped plan and escort numerous trips for the Lancaster Silver Threads. She and Bill traveled a great deal to places including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, 15 countries throughout Europe and enjoyed 24 international cruises. Additionally, she was an active member of Grandview Church since 1956.
Ruth is survived by her 2 sons: Lee married to Connie Miller Walp, and Bill married to Jeanne Walker Walp; and by her 3 grandchildren: Lisa Walp Romano married to Brian Romano, Charles Thomas Walp married to Brittany Krotzer Walp, and William Lucas Walp; and by her great-grandson: Wyatt Carmine Romano.
Graveside Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of Ruth's life at a later time, which will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ruth's memory to Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. www.grandviewlancaster.org. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com