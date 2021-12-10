Ruth L. Smoker, age 91 of Atglen, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was the wife of the late Wilmer S. "Bill" Smoker who passed away on December 25, 2002. She was born in Atglen, daughter of the late William and Amanda Mast Smoker.
She was a current member of Parkesburg Mennonite Church where she was very involved with the sewing circle and a past member of Homeville and Andrews Bridge Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also took many medical mission trips to the Dominican Republic. She and her husband also did mission work in South Dakota on an Indian Reservation for five years. She was a volunteer at the White Horse Gift & Thrift for over 20 years, Fresh-Air Fund Coordinator for over 25 years, and was an aide at Harrison House of Christiana for over 33 years retiring in 2004.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting and singing, going to the mountains, and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by 5 children: Lorraine F. wife of Gerald Stoltzfus with whom she resided, Carl D. husband of Susan Hardy Smoker both of Atglen, Anne L. Crawford of Gap, Gladys R. wife of Wade Custer, Daryl K. husband of Paris Aberts Smoker, both of Atglen, fresh air son Harry Mendez, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne C. Smoker, Sr., and 5 siblings: Alma Engle, Sarah Kauffman, Esther Glick, David Smoker, and Anna Kauffman.
There will be a funeral at Parkesburg Mennonite Church, 44 East Second Avenue, Parkesburg on Monday, December 13, at 11 a.m. Pastors David Gehman and J. W. Sprunger will be officiating. Private burial will take place in Andrews Bridge Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Sunday at Parkesburg Mennonite Church from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to MCC or the Parkesburg Mennonite Church. Shiveryfuneralhome.com