Ruth L. Reese, 94, of Leola, passed into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 26, 2022, days after her 94th birthday. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Edith (Lefever) Goss. Mrs. Reese was the wife of the late Robert C. Reese who died in 2015.
As a stay-at-home mother and housewife, she kept an immaculate house and yard. Earlier, she had worked at the Stehli Silk Mill, Lancaster. She was a member of the West Willow United Methodist Church, and was an avid fan of WDAC radio. Mrs. Reese was a frequent contributor to the editorial page of the Lancaster Newspaper. She attained decades of participation in the West Lampeter and Solanco fairs with many award-winning baked goods.
She is survived by: four daughters, Bonnie married to Merle Sharp, Kathy married to Charlie Smith, Janet Reese, all of Lancaster, Carolyn married to Jeff Strain of Sinking Spring; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lloyd married to Gerry Goss, Aldus Goss; and a sister, Ida married to Clair Mull. She was preceded in death by: sisters, Anna Mentzer and Verna Goss; two infant brothers; and a brother, Albert Goss.
Private Interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Furman's Leola
