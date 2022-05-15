Ruth L. Hoover, 77, of New Oxford, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Clay Twp., Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Mattie (Landis) and Levi Martin. Ruth was married to the love of her life, Clair L. Hoover, Sr., to whom she was married for 58 years on April 20th.
Ruth was a hard worker her entire life and spent her time as an office manager for family businesses. She was an avid flower gardener, planting, growing, arranging and delivering bouquets to family and friends. You could always find Ruth "out digging in the dirt." Ruth enjoyed traveling around the States with Clair in their motorhome. She also enjoyed playing games, eating out, and attending bluegrass festivals. Most of all, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Clair, she is survived by her four children, Clair Hoover, Jr., husband of Bonnie, of Manheim, Ruthie Moyer, wife of Kevin, of Montana, Joy Fellenbaum, wife of Kevin, of Columbia, and Lamar Hoover, husband of Andrea, of Middletown; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and one brother, Paul Martin, of Ohio. Ruth was preceded in death by four siblings, Mildred Brubaker, John, Mary, and Earl Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 North Groffdale Rd., Leola, PA 17540. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery immediately following the service. The family will receive guests for a time of viewing on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The family would like to invite all family and friends to attend a luncheon immediately following services. To view a livestream of the service, leave a condolence for the family, or for additional information, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
