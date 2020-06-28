Ruth L. Hollinger, 85, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord at Landis Homes on June 25, 2020 due to cancer. She was the daughter of the late Mahlon S. and Katie (Leaman) Hollinger.
She will be lovingly missed by her sister Kathryn (Kay) Hollinger and 25 beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 6 brothers and sisters: Elma Spangler, Melvin Hollinger, Lloyd Hollinger, Mary Hostetter, Grace Stauffer and Clair Hollinger; and by 3 nephews.
Ruth graduated from East Lampeter High School in 1952 and from Eastern Mennonite College in 1965. She worked as an executive secretary at New Holland Machine Co. and then taught English at Warwick Middle School for 23 years. In her retirement, she worked at Coast Distribution Systems.
Ruth volunteered at MCC Material Resource Center and at Landis Homes. She was the family record-keeper who passionately shared her photos and meticulous statistics with the 333-member extended family. She also enjoyed life through reading, playing games, traveling, and adding to her collections. She was a longtime member of Mellinger Mennonite Church and the secretary of the Christian Service Class at the church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster with Pastor Dan Cloyd officiating. There will be an opportunity to visit with the family and a meal provided following the service. The family requests mask wearing and respecting social distancing where possible. A private burial will be held prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, or to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola