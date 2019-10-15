Ruth L. Hoffman, 92, of Elizabethtown, PA, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in East Hempfield Twp., Lancaster Co., she was the daughter of the late Amos B. and Mary Peifer Longenecker. She was the loving wife of Lester S. Hoffman for 66 years prior to his passing in 2014.
A homemaker, Ruth was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown where she sang in the adult choir for many years. She was also committed to making prayer shawls for the comfort ministry of the church. Along with her husband, she delivered Meals-on-Wheels for 21 years.
Whether it was camping, traveling to the West Coast, or playing a competitive game of Scrabble, memories were made with Ruth along the way. Her family enjoyed spending time together in her home every Sunday evening. She will be remembered for her giving and generous spirit.
She will be lovingly missed by her five children, Tom (Mary Anne) Hoffman, Audrey (Larry) Stauffer, Barb (Dennis) Snyder, Joe (Darlene) Hoffman, Sam (Carolyn) Hoffman all of Elizabethtown, ten grandchildren, John, Tammy, Michelle, Michael, Heather, Greg, Amy, Megan, Curtis and Crystal; 18 great grandchildren; and three siblings, John (Aileen) Longenecker of Lancaster, James (Gloria) Longenecker of Elizabethtown, and David (Laura) Longenecker of Mount Joy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Longenecker.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the staff of Hospice and Community Care who lovingly cared for our mother.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Interment will follow in the West Green Tree Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.