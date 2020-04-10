Ruth L. Dambeck, 93, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Altoona, on March 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Elenora M. Kohler McNamara. She was the loving wife of the late Xavier L. "Frank" Dambeck who died in 1997.
She was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim where she belonged to the Widow's Support Group at the church. Ruth was also a member of the former Dutchland Polkateers Club, Lititz, the former Guys and Dolls Club, and Lancaster Liederkranz. She enjoyed reading, dancing and loved to spend time with her family.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Barbara A. wife of Joseph Curatolo, West Islip, NY, three grandchildren; Elizabeth wife of Sal Vasapolli, Joseph husband of Claudia Curatolo, Michael husband of Jennifer Curatolo, seven great-grandchildren; Anthony, Dominic, and Michael Vasapolli, Kristin wife of Joshua Stewart, Sophia, Jacob, and Luciano Curatolo, and a sister-in-law, Theresa McNamara. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Tassone, a son-in-law, Anthony Tassone, and a brother, James McNamara
Interment is private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contribution in Ruth's memory to St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
