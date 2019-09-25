Ruth L. Dagen, 93, of 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, formerly of Leola, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Landis Homes. Her husband, C. Lloyd Dagen, preceded her in death in 2009.
Born in Rothsville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Phoebe (High) Lefever.
Early in her life, she was a farm wife. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked in the Conestoga Valley Jr. High School cafeteria, then as a crossing guard in Leola.
A long-time member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, she was also a member of the Witmer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Leacock Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She and Lloyd volunteered for many years at the Lancaster General Hospital Gift Shop.
Surviving are four children: Nelson married to Barbara (Neff) Dagen, Leola, Doris married to Jim Kauffman, Lancaster, Herbert married to Colleen (Penner) Dagen, Herndon, and Barbara married to Kurt Weaver, East Earl, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Edna Lefever, Nettie Dillman and Roy Lefever.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel. The family will receive friends informally immediately following the memorial service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.