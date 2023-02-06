Ruth L. Blank, age 99, formerly of Intercourse and Sarasota, FL, passed away at Garden Spot Village on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born in Bird In Hand, PA, daughter of the late Amos L. & Annie Lapp Blank. She was a member of the Intercourse United Methodist Church. She retired as a cashier from Publix Super Market. She enjoyed playing games. Her greatest joy was living in Florida and entertaining her friends and family from the North that would visit her in Florida.
Surviving are 7 siblings: Rebecca Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Esther Grace Smoker of New Holland, Naomi Glick of Lititz, Elam "Bud" Blank of Parkesburg, Paul husband of Gloria Bare Blank of Bird In Hand, Anna wife of Harry Souder of New Holland, Clair husband of Evelyn Dillman Blank of New Holland and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Ira and Alvin Blank.
A memorial service will take place at Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA, on Saturday, February 11th at 11 a.m., with Pastor William Blank officiating. Interment will be private prior to the memorial service. Friends may greet the family following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com