Ruth L. Barr, 92, of Lancaster, formerly of Lampeter, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab. Born in Lampeter, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Krentz) Lefever. She was the wife of the late Benjamin M. Barr who passed away in 2005.
She was a 1947 graduate of West Lampeter High School. Ruth worked for Armstrong and as a clerical worker for a local printing company. Ruth volunteered at the Fulton Opera House in Lancaster as an usher and also at Salvation Army.
She enjoyed bowling, doing word find puzzle books and crafting. Ruth was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster for over 50 years.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Hospice & Community Care for allowing special time with Ruth during her final days.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Snook of Akron, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl E. Lefever.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17516. Interment will follow in Quarryville Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the funeral home and again from 10-11 AM on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: