Ruth L. Albright, 97, formerly of Landisville, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Mennonite Home where she had resided for the past eight years. She was the wife of the late H. Nelson Albright who preceded her in death in 1990. Born in Landisville, she was the daughter of the late Paul S. and Mary Trout Baker.
Following her graduation from Hempfield High School and Penn State University, Ruth was employed as a Hospital Dietitian at the New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center and Flowers Fifth Avenue Hospital before retiring from the Lancaster General Hospital. Ruth was a faithful member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Landisville where she taught Sunday School and served on various church committees.
She is survived by her sons, John N. husband of Deborah (Enders) Albright; Thomas J. husband of Lynn (Fisher) Albright; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her sister Mary E. "Beth" Dum, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Barbara Caruana, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will follow in the Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth's memory to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA.