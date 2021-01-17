Ruth Kremer Leader, 86, of Lancaster passed away on January 11th, 2021. She was born in Sunbury to the late Jacob and Mary Weaver Kremer.
Ruth worked for AT&T as a telephone operator for many years until her retirement. She was an art enthusiast who enjoyed going to musicals and watching the Hallmark Channel. Ruth was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Nationals, and Philadelphia Phillies fan. She also loved to travel, especially to Rockport Maine. Ruth was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Ruth leaves behind her son, John, husband of Melissa Leader of Lancaster; her granddaughters, Jenn Leader of Lancaster and Kristen Lewis of Washington Boro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Leader in 2009 and four siblings.
Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Her family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens where Ruth will be laid to rest beside her late husband. If attending any events, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville