Ruth Kaebnick McInnes

Ruth K. McInnes was the eldest child of Rev. Ernest and Gertrude Kaebnick, born in Warren, PA on November 21, 1929. She graduated from Warren High School and the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and pursued a nursing career intermittently throughout her life.
She felt fulfilled as a minister’s wife, supporting her U.S. Army Chaplain husband in many areas of service and in raising their five children. Ruth and her family had many busy years filled with adventures and many moves, both in the U.S. and abroad. After retirement, Ruth and her husband traveled all over the U.S. in an RV. They moved to Willow Valley Communities (PA) in 1998, where she enjoyed working with the staff Chaplains in their Vesper’s Program for 20 years.
Ruth was an active member of every U.S. Army chapel she and her husband were stationed at, as well as First Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA, where her husband served as Senior Pastor in the 1980s. Pianist, organist, choir director, nursery worker, choir member, and in many other responsibilities, she served with joy wherever needed. Her strong, unwavering faith in God carried her through both the good and stressful times and she was known for her gracious, kind demeanor, ever-present smile, and bright blue eyes.
Ruth counted her five children as her greatest joy and fulfillment. Her interests included music, church work, sewing, baking, interior decorating and traveling.
Ruth is survived by son, Dr. Thomas K. McInnes (Dr. Robin Mevissen) of Poolesville, MD, daughter, Rebecca R. McInnes of Grand Blanc, MI, daughter, Rachel McInnes Knepper of Monet, MO, son, Timothy E. McInnes (Sena McInnes) of Millersville, PA, sister, Rachel K. Jiral of Virginia Beach, VA, and brother, Dr. E. Elliott Kaebnick (Sara Kaebnick) of Willow Valley, PA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas J. McInnes and daughter, Ruth McInnes Baker (Dean Baker).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, at 11:00 AM. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Masks will be worn during the entire time. The service will be live-streamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/ruth-mcinnes
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA (717-295-1700). To leave an online condolence, please visit:
717-394-4097