Ruth K. Sweigart, 88, of Denver, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Harry and Cora (Bird) King and was the wife of the late Eugene B. Sweigart who passed away in 1984.
She was a member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds.
Ruth was a graduate of Denver H.S. Class of 1950. She worked as a receptionist for MGS for 12 years prior to her retirement.
Ruth is survived by daughter, Vicky, wife of Scott Reinert of Shillington, son, Matthew D. Sweigart, husband of Anna of Denver, three grandchildren, Cara LaFauci, wife of Jonathan LaFauci, Nathan Reinert, Corinne Sweigart, and a great-grandson, Giovanni LaFauci.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Paul King, Ernest King, Grace Schmeck, Helen Weitzel, Kathryn Weitzel, and John King.
A graveside service will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex, with Pastor Kurt Strause officiating. In lieu of a viewing, we ask that you remember her as you knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.